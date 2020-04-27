

Radar courtesy MyRadar

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Average at best. Morning dampness fades, but brisk winds and low temperatures follow.

Express forecast

Today: Early showers, afternoon sun. Windy. Highs: 55 to 60.

Early showers, afternoon sun. Windy. Highs: 55 to 60. Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Lows: 36 to 44.

Partly cloudy, cold. Lows: 36 to 44. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, brief shower possible. Highs: Low 60s.

Forecast in detail

As we wrap up April and begin May this week, it’s the same old chilly, unsettled weather pattern. Most days this week are cooler than average, with several chances of rain. In fact, there’s a least a slight chance of showers every day of the workweek. With the exception of Wednesday night, though, we’re not talking about soaking rains but more passing showers, and the weekend may turn out pretty nice.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Showers are possible early this morning but should shut down pretty quickly. By afternoon, skies should become at least partly sunny. However, despite the clearing skies, it’s still unseasonably chilly with highs only near 60. And it feels cooler factoring in the wind, with breezes from the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are clear to partly cloudy while winds calm. It’s quite chilly, with lows from the mid-30s in our colder spots to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We could start the day with sunshine, but an approaching warm front brings an increase in cloud cover and a slight (20 percent) chance of a shower, mainly in our western areas. Temperatures remain lower than average, with highs in the low 60s. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: As a warm front sneaks closer to the area, it remains mostly cloudy, and a shower can’t be ruled out overnight (30 percent chance). Lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High



The Capitol on April 19. (angela n./Flickr)

A look ahead

Wednesday may be one of the warmer and nicer days of the week, provided the warm front lifts north of the region, which we think is likely. After a cloudy morning, we’ll call for a partly sunny afternoon, just a slight chance of a shower and highs near 70. On Wednesday night, a strong cold front sweeps through, with heavy showers and storms likely and lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A few showers could linger early Thursday, but skies should partly clear with a breezy afternoon and highs well into the 60s. Things turn cooler Thursday night as clouds increase, with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Variably cloudy, breezy and cool Friday as a disturbance scoots through the region. It could trigger a few showers as highs barely top 60. Clearing skies and still a little breezy Friday night with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium

We may string together two nice mild days over the weekend, but the wrinkle is a frontal system that may move into the area Sunday. Saturday should bring sunshine and highs 65 to 70 with lows in the 50s at night. Sunday could warm well into the 70s, provided clouds and showers don’t increase too quickly. Right now, the best chance for showers is Sunday night, but that could move up earlier. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.