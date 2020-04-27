Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Showers are possible early this morning but should shut down pretty quickly. By afternoon, skies should become at least partly sunny. However, despite the clearing skies, it’s still unseasonably chilly with highs only near 60. And it feels cooler factoring in the wind, with breezes from the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are clear to partly cloudy while winds calm. It’s quite chilly, with lows from the mid-30s in our colder spots to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: High



Tomorrow (Tuesday): We could start the day with sunshine, but an approaching warm front brings an increase in cloud cover and a slight (20 percent) chance of a shower, mainly in our western areas. Temperatures remain lower than average, with highs in the low 60s. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: As a warm front sneaks closer to the area, it remains mostly cloudy, and a shower can’t be ruled out overnight (30 percent chance). Lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday may be one of the warmer and nicer days of the week, provided the warm front lifts north of the region, which we think is likely. After a cloudy morning, we’ll call for a partly sunny afternoon, just a slight chance of a shower and highs near 70. On Wednesday night, a strong cold front sweeps through, with heavy showers and storms likely and lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A few showers could linger early Thursday, but skies should partly clear with a breezy afternoon and highs well into the 60s. Things turn cooler Thursday night as clouds increase, with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Variably cloudy, breezy and cool Friday as a disturbance scoots through the region. It could trigger a few showers as highs barely top 60. Clearing skies and still a little breezy Friday night with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium