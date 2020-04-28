

3/10: A soggy slog of a spring strains our solitary situation.

Express forecast

Today: Clouds, midday to afternoon showers. Highs: 54 to 59.

Clouds, midday to afternoon showers. Highs: 54 to 59. Tonight: Cloudy, possible shower. Lows: 47 to 52.

Cloudy, possible shower. Lows: 47 to 52. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warmer. Highs: 70 to 75.

Forecast in detail

Storm systems are moving so fast through this weather pattern that clouds from one storm essentially replace the previous one, with little room for sunlight in between them. As we say “goodbye” to yesterday’s disturbance, we say “hello” to a new one for today, with showers by late morning or early afternoon and into the afternoon. We flip warmer tomorrow — finally — with 70s before rain and cooler weather returns yet again. The weekend is looking better with a shot of Saturday sunshine, but we may have more showers to dodge by later Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy conditions greet us yet again with temperatures only slowly lifting up from a morning stuck in the 40s, getting into the 50s. Showers should move into the area late this morning and continue into the afternoon as highs only manage the mid- to upper 50s to maybe the low 60s in a few spots. Rain totals should be light, about a hundredth to a tenth of an inch. Light winds blow from the south at 5 mph later in the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A warm front lifts through overnight, keeping clouds around, and could trigger a light shower, too. Lows are in the mid-40s to low 50s, as winds are calm or blow lightly from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our warmest day of the week with cloudy morning skies becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon as temperatures surge into the low to mid-70s. Our normal high is near 70, and we haven’t seen 70 or above for just over two weeks, so this will be quite the treat. Slight chance for a scattered shower, but the day is mostly dry. Winds from the south at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers return, along with a chance of thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. Conditions remain relatively warm with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday features a major cold front arriving toward midday or afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms accompany and precede this front with some very heavy downpours possible. Rainfall totals could be as high as 1-2 inches with localized urban flooding risks. Skies are mostly cloudy, but highs could still manage to reach the upper 60s to near 70 depending on the timing of the rain/storms. Breezier and cooler conditions arrive later in the afternoon into evening with scattered showers. Skies stay cloudy with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s Thursday night. Confidence: Low-Medium

Friday still can’t shake the clouds and showers as an upper-level low pressure follows the Thursday system. Highs run cooler than average in the low to mid-60s. Friday night sees some partial clearing, with lows in the 40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is trying to keep a space open for some needed sunshine and warmer temperatures. Saturday should be partly to mostly sunny, with highs near 70. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 50s. Sunday turns partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, but they may hold off until the evening or Sunday night. Highs should make it into the mid- to upper 70s for our warmest day in a few weeks. Confidence: Low-Medium

