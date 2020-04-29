

An active sky over a deserted Lincoln Memorial on Monday. (Rex Block/Flickr)

8/10: One of our nicer days in a not-so-nice April, with most spots reaching afternoon highs near or past 70.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny and warmer, isolated shower? Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Mostly cloudy and mild, maybe an isolated shower. Lows: 60s Tomorrow: Period of heavy rain likely midmorning to midafternoon. Highs: 60s.

Forecast in detail

As we near the end of a frustrating month both weather-wise and otherwise, there are at least some glimmers of hope in the weather department. Today, for example, looks like a winner for the most part, with some sun and highs near or past 70. Tomorrow, on the other hand, is a loser with a period of heavy rain likely, perhaps even some flooding. Scattered showers may linger Friday, but then the first weekend of May looks mostly nice, too.

Today (Wednesday): Finally, a warmer day with at least partial sunshine. We’ll call it partly sunny with morning temperatures rising into and through the 50s, and afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s to mid-70s. Could see an isolated shower or two during the afternoon. Winds pick up a bit during the afternoon, coming from the southeast around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A steady wind from the south-southeast, around 10 to 20 mph, keeps temperatures up in the 60s through the evening and overnight. Much of the night should be dry despite mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few isolated showers before we see a band of showers and thunderstorms approaching toward morning. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): That band of showers and storms looks to move through the area, from west to east, mainly between midmorning and midafternoon. Periods of heavy rain are likely with some flooding possible, as many spots could pick up 0.75 to two inches of rain or even a bit more in a relatively short period of time. Temperatures should remain fairly steady in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies continue mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the evening and overnight. Lows settle in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The chance of scattered showers continues on Friday with plenty of clouds, as an upper-level area of low pressure rotates through the region. Highs reach near 60 to the mid-60s. Breezy and cooler Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Saturday starts the weekend off nicely with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70, although we may see a bit of a gusty breeze from the northwest at times. We’re partly cloudy Saturday night with lows near 50 to the mid-50s. Much of Sunday looks nice as well, with some sunshine to start and highs heading for the 70s, and then increasing afternoon clouds with a chance of showers by late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.