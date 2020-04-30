

* Flood watch this morning into the evening *

Today’s daily digit

3/10: Rains are pouring, better off ignoring. Go back to bed and snoring.

Express forecast

Today: Rain, heavy at times, and breezy. Highs: 65-69

Tonight: Showers gradually taper off, winds calm. Lows: 51-55

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, occasional brief showers. Highs: 61-65

Forecast in detail

Today is a washout, but the weekend promises to restore one’s faith in spring. Both weekend days see temperatures leap back into the 70s and, fingers crossed, showers hold off until late Sunday. This allows the chance to get out and enjoy the abundance of blooms that our super-soaking April has fostered.

Today (Thursday): Showers develop from west to east over the course of the morning and are likely to become most intense from late morning through early afternoon. A rumble or two of thunder around midday is possible. The rain should then gradually lighten up as the afternoon progresses. Flooding of small streams and in areas of poor drainage is possible during heavier downpours.

Winds from the south are likely to gust over 20 mph, with some pockets of 30+ mph gusts not out the question, especially in higher elevations. Temperatures mostly hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers decrease and then end altogether during the evening. Storm rainfall totals are likely to range from 1 to 2 inches for most of the area. Winds calm and lows fall to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): While the storm responsible for Thursday’s rain is heading up to New England, the trailing upper-level low pressure zone remains overhead, likely triggering some pop-up showers. They will come and go quickly, so if you do happen to be out, keep the umbrella handy. Breezes from the west are moderate. Highs only reach the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower threats should quickly diminish after sunset, and then clouds gradually decrease. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s feel even colder as northwest winds remain brisk. Confidence: Medium



A damp scene along the Georgetown Waterfront on Sunday. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

A look ahead

Saturday allows us to dry out under partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The clear evening provides a good view of Venus as an evening “star.” Later in May, the planet departs the evening sky as it orbits to the morning sky for the remainder of the year. Overnight lows are mainly in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday starts off nice, but clouds are likely to be on the increase, and showers could approach from the northwest. They’d arrive early afternoon at the earliest (just a 20 percent chance) but more likely not until later in the afternoon (30 to 40 percent chance) or even the evening (60 percent chance). Temperatures should warm to highs in the mid- to upper 70s but low 70s if rains arrive early. Showers are likely to be heaviest and most widespread north and northwest of the metro area. On Sunday night, lows dip into the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday should see showers move out fairly quickly and clouds break up as well. Cooler air comes pouring in for another week-long stay, but highs still manage to reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.