Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: ‪🌧 chances slowly wane with time, certainly improving upon Thursday’s washout. Afternoon hours may see moments of ☀️ and somewhat comfortable conditions into the 60s. Happy May!

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy and turning breezy. Passing shower? Highs: 62-68.

Mostly cloudy and turning breezy. Passing shower? Highs: 62-68. Tonight: Clearing. Still breezy. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Clearing. Still breezy. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, less breeze. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Mostly sunny, less breeze. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday: Increasing clouds and rain chances. Highs: 70s.

Forecast in detail

Although we’ll see way less rain than yesterday, a small umbrella may still be advisable to help make any brief outdoor time slightly more worry-free. Tomorrow may be the gem of the weekend! Looking ahead, we may continue to see somewhat below-average temperatures and damp conditions into this month. At least our average temperature continues to rise as we near summer!

Today (Friday): Happy May. Patchy morning fog, drizzle, clouds, and a few showers may start our day. Socked-in conditions should ease by midday but passing showers and clouds could persist. We should see a few afternoon peeks of sunshine. High temperatures peak in the 62-68 degree range, at the top of this range if sunshine dominates more than expected. Northwest winds average around 10 mph but could gust as high as 30 mph late. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Northwesterly winds could continue to be noticeable around 15 mph, perhaps still gusting near 30 mph. At least we can dry out and see more stars under clearing skies. Low temperatures should bottom out by sunrise in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): A certifiably Nice Day and one we’ll welcome. It’s looking mostly sunny, with dry conditions. High temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds still may gust as high as 20 mph through midday, though they should trend downward during the afternoon — if not sooner. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds may increase, but if we see some breaks, try to look for bright Venus in the northwestern sky. Shower chances are slowly on the increase, especially by early-morning hours. Nothing too heavy, though. Low temperatures don’t fall too much overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium



A look ahead

Sunday: We warm nicely into the mid- to upper 70s. Increasing with time are cloud levels and chances for showers and storms. There’s also some chance our entire region sees rain arrive earlier than expected, keeping much of the day wet and reducing high temperatures a few degrees. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: It’s mostly cloudy with a chance of showers continuing. Low temperatures may stay in relatively balmy territory, mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

We may cool down slightly on Monday and Tuesday into the mid-60s to mid-70s range. There could be some rain chances and oscillating sunshine levels, but overall we should fall shy of completely overcast skies. Stay tuned and we’ll refine our temperature forecast, too. Confidence: Low-Medium

