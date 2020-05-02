

Everything in bloom and greening up on R St NW. (angela n./Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Just about perfect. We could use some of that!

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

Partly to mostly sunny Highs: Low-to-mid 70s. Tonight: Turning cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Turning cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. P.M. showers and storms. Highs: 70s.

Forecast in detail

Today’s one of those kinds of days that helps you forget all your worries. Sunshine is dominant and the winds only make it feel more pleasant. Do make sure to grab some sunscreen while on your socially distant walk, as our sun is becoming very strong. By tomorrow, clouds are returning to the sky. Of course, that means rain won’t be too far behind.

Today (Saturday): It’s the kind of day you think of when you think spring, which means it’s actually kind of uncommon given all the swings during the season. Highs reach the low-and-mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A northwest breeze only adds to the day’s beauty. Enjoy, with proper distance! Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase with time. A couple showers could work into the area in the late-night hours, especially after midnight. It’s mild, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Southerly flow continues into the midday out ahead of a front. You may feel some slight mugginess as some showers and storms develop and pass by into the afternoon. Readings should make it well into the 70s most spots, although the timing of rain may impact that a bit. Winds turn back to come from the northwest during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Additional showers and storms are possible during the evening and into the early overnight. It’s a bit uncertain if these come together, but they could produce some localized heavy rain if so. Just what we need. Heading toward dawn, skies are clearing and lows range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Since time is less relevant than ever in our current world, Monday looks all-around awesome. In fact, I’ll ignore the whole Monday thing entirely — other than mentioning it multiple times here — and focus on the sun-filled skies and pleasant temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s are about perfect, and not too far from normal. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, we’ve got the next weather-maker to watch. They keep coming! I think it mainly stays to our south, but you never know. Clouds are more prevalent once again, and some showers are a risk, especially by afternoon. High temperatures are in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium

