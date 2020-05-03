

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: Still warm and not a washout, but I’ve had my fill of clouds and showers, thanks.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially midday. Highs: 70s.

Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially midday. Highs: 70s. Tonight: Showers and storms likely, clearing late. Lows: Low-to-mid 50s.

Showers and storms likely, clearing late. Lows: Low-to-mid 50s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Forecast in detail

We just can’t seem to string a stretch of nice days together and it’s starting to make me sad. Still, we stay warm today, but clouds and showers are two things we certainly don’t need more of. And then we could see a few strong to severe storms tonight. Tomorrow, though, should turn out quite nice as long as you don’t mind the breeze, before the weather turns unsettled again as we head toward midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Mostly cloudy skies are a far cry from yesterday’s bright and blue. It’s still warm though, and one might even argue a bit muggy? Morning temperatures in the 60s should rise into the 70s during the afternoon. It shouldn’t rain all day, but some showers or a thundershower are possible, especially late morning into midafternoon. Winds are generally from the west at less than 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The chance of an occasional shower or thunderstorm continues into the evening, and then we may see a more solid area of showers and storms come through from northwest to southeast around 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with a chance of damaging winds and small hail. Skies should clear toward dawn with lows in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek.

Tomorrow (Monday): More pleasant weather returns to the region as high pressure tries to nudge its way in. The good news is we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to around 70. So we’ve got that going for us. The bad news, although it’s nothing terrible, is a pesky breeze from the northwest, gusting 25 to 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish during the evening before clouds begin to increase overnight, as a weak disturbance starts to approach. A few of our far southwestern suburbs could see a sprinkle or two by dawn. Expect overnight lows in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium



What a view yesterday from Georgetown. (angela n. via Flickr)

A look ahead

Weak low pressure slides by to the south on Tuesday keeping us under the cloud cover. Areas from around the District to the south have the best chance of seeing some showers, with decreasing chances to the north. The clouds combined with a wind from the north keep highs to the upper 50s to mid-60s. A slight chance of rain remains Tuesday night, mainly south of town, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

The unsettled pattern continues on Wednesday with plenty of clouds and a chance for some light showers. Temperatures remain below normal with highs in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.