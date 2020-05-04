

European model showing big dip in the jet stream on Saturday over the eastern U.S., and accompanying pool of unusually cold air.

7/10: Though breezy, it’s the week’s warmest day with lots of sun.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65 to 70.

Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65 to 70. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 40 to 45.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 40 to 45. Tomorrow: Showers develop, mostly in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

Forecast in detail

Unseasonably chilly weather spills into the region this week, as the jet stream takes a winterlike plunge. The coolest conditions are expected for Mother’s Day weekend, when temperatures may be 15 degrees or more below average, which could even mean freezing temperatures in some of our colder suburbs. Enjoy today, which is probably the week’s nicest day.

Today (Monday): We dry out in the wake of stormy conditions overnight. While it’s on the breezy side (winds gusting up to 20 to 30 mph from the northwest), abundant sunshine pushes highs to 65 to 70. That’s comfortably mild, but a hair below the average high in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies early with some increasing high clouds toward morning. Lows range from 40 to 45 with a bit of a breeze from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies become cloudy during the morning before the chance of some showers in the afternoon as low pressure approaches from the south. The clouds and rain hold highs to near 60. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Some patchy and on and off rain showers are likely, as lows settle in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Showers are likely Wednesday, especially during the afternoon, as highs are again stuck near 60 degrees. A few showers could linger into Wednesday night, with lows near 45. Confidence: Medium

Although it’s 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average, Thursday should be a pretty nice day with sunshine, and highs 60 to 65. Mostly clear and cool at night with lows from the upper 30s in our colder areas to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds increase Friday as a very strong cold front approaches from the northwest. The front is likely to produce some showers, especially during the second half of the day. Highs are near 60. A few showers could linger into Friday evening before it turns windy and cold overnight, with lows near 40, with some 30s likely in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium

Unseasonably cold air pours into the region with highs mostly in the 50s on Saturday (the average high is 74) and it’s windy, too. Skies are variably cloudy and a brief shower can’t be ruled out or maybe even a snow flurry in some of our colder, hillier spots. Mostly clear Saturday night into early Sunday, with lows ranging from the low to mid-30s in our colder spots to around 40 downtown. Confidence: Medium

It will not feel like Mother’s Day on Sunday. The day begins with temperatures in the 30s before sunshine elevates highs closer to 60. Confidence: Medium

