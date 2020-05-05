Today’s daily digit



3/10: Showery slump into gross atmospheric grump.

Express forecast

Today: Cloudy, showers. Highs: 55 to 60.

Cloudy, showers. Highs: 55 to 60. Tonight: Showers. Lows: 43 to 48.

Showers. Lows: 43 to 48. Tomorrow: Showers continue. Highs: 52 to 56.

Forecast in detail

An unusually cool pattern returns, along with clouds and rain showers as a low-pressure area moves across the region today, tonight and into tomorrow. We will look for sunnier and slightly warmer weather by Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will continue to run cooler than normal for early May standards. The cold outbreak is likely to peak this weekend, possibly bringing a rare touch of May frost in spots, along with a few tied or broken temperature records.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy conditions greet us this morning as temperatures slowly lift through the 50s, while a slow-moving low pressure area moves our way. Showers arrive by midday or into the afternoon as highs hit the very cool mid- to upper 50s (normal highs are in the low to mid-70s this time of year). Light winds blow mainly from the north. Rain totals should be light today, from a trace to a hundredth of an inch, but locally higher in southern areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy and cool with showers continuing. Lows range through the 40s. Very light breezes from the east and south. Rainfall totals should continue to be light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy, cool and dreary with showers continuing, especially in the afternoon. Light winds out of the east will contribute to the clammy conditions. Highs struggle to make it past 50, nearly 20 degrees below average for the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy, cool and wet again with light rain or drizzle. Lows dip into the 40s. Some spots well north and west of the city could reach the upper 30s by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High



A look ahead

Thursday is our day between weather systems, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning and temperatures moving back up into the low to mid-60s (which is still cooler than normal). Thursday night could see some clouds returning late, as lows dip into the upper 30s in outer suburbs to the upper 40s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday brings a stronger cold front with showers, possibly including some downpours, developing by late morning or midday. Look for mostly cloudy skies as highs reach about 60. Turning sharply colder Friday night and breezy with lows in the upper 30s to 40s right in the city (but it’ll feel colder than that, so bundle up if you need to go out). Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts mixed as Saturday features a large, upper-level low spinning over the area with variable sky conditions and the chance of a shower or even a snow flurry(!), depending on the time of day. Temperatures struggle to make it into the mid- to upper 50s. Saturday night turns clear and quite cold with lows in the 30s to about 40. Some spots could see frost, and a few locations could tie or break record lows. Mother’s Day on Sunday looks mostly sunny and milder, with highs in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium

