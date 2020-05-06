

Radar courtesy MyRadar ; | © OpenStreetMap ; contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: One point for it not being an all-day heavy rain, and another point for light winds. Otherwise the cloudy, cool and occasionally damp conditions are pretty crummy.

Express forecast

Today: Cloudy and cool with occasional drizzle or light showers. Highs: 50s.

Cloudy and cool with occasional drizzle or light showers. Highs: 50s. Tonight: Evening drizzle or light showers, drier overnight. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Evening drizzle or light showers, drier overnight. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool, a bit breezy. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

Seriously? We’ve got to deserve better weather than this. Today’s a stinker with cloudy, cool and occasionally damp conditions. We do a get a decent day tomorrow, albeit still on the cool side with a bit of a breeze. But then more rain moves in Friday before a wind-chilled Saturday. At least Mother’s Day should be nicer.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): No big storm around today, just rather dreary and damp at times. We’re cloudy and cool with occasional drizzle or light showers. Temperatures don’t rise far, only reaching afternoon highs in the 50s, with a light wind from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The drizzle or light showers continue into the evening before drying up overnight. We could even see skies partially clear toward morning. Lows dip to the upper 30s to mid-40s, with a breeze from the north and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): We start the day rather cool, with morning readings rising through the 40s into the 50s, and feeling even chillier with winds from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph and gusts near 25 mph. The saving grace is mostly sunny skies, which help afternoon highs to the low to mid-60s. So not too bad out there mid- to late afternoon, despite the continuing breeze. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A weak cold front approaches with increasing clouds during the evening and overnight as winds diminish. Just a slight chance of a shower, with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High



A rainy day in Washington along the Duke Ellington Bridge on April 30. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

A look ahead

Yet another system approaches early Friday with rain moving in from the west midday and continuing into the evening. With the clouds and eventual rain, Friday highs reach only the upper 50s to low 60s, with Friday night lows sinking to the mid-30s to near 40 as winds turn gusty from the northwest. Believe it or not, the rain could end as a bit of snow Friday night. Confidence: Medium

Saturday is sure to frustrate many of us, with March-like chill for the start of our second weekend of May. From that early-morning start in the mid-30s to near 40, afternoon highs reach only near 50 to the mid-50s under partly sunny skies and feel more like the 40s with gusty winds from the northwest. Can’t even rule out a passing shower or flurry. Saturday night low falls back to the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

After another cold start, Mother’s Day Sunday looks like a nicer day, with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds as highs head for the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.