7/10: Do yourself a favor: today is time to savor. This weekend mild air disappears and the cold brings tears.

Express forecast

Today: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs: 62-66

Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs: 62-66

Mostly clear, winds gradually calm. Lows: 43-49

Forecast in detail

Despite a relatively cool air mass today, the late spring sun makes this afternoon mild. But the sun is no match for a lobe of the polar vortex slamming into the area Friday night when a few snowflakes can’t even be ruled out. Near record cold and gusty winds on Saturday keep many people indoors. But. fear not, milder weather creeps back for Mother’s Day after a frosty start in some areas.

Today (Thursday): Skies clear out by dawn with plenty of sun much of the day. Breezes from the northwest gust up to 25 mph, making the morning brisk. Highs reach the more comfortable mid-60s by afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds are slow to increase while winds from the west gradually fade away. Lows fall to the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies become overcast in the morning with moderate southwest breezes. Showers should hold off in most areas until the late morning or afternoon when a few could be moderate. Rain totals are likely to be mainly between a quarter and half inch. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Gusty winds shift abruptly to the northwest in the evening and temperatures drop quickly from the 50s through the 40s. Rain showers remain active until about midnight and a few flakes of wet snow are possible especially west of the city before ending. Skies begin to clear late night and lows bottom out in the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday starts out sunny but the cold air mass quickly destabilizes with clouds popping up with an isolated shower possible. Temperatures struggle to warm with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s feeling at least 10 degrees colder courtesy of gusty northwest winds. Winds lighten and skies clear in the evening which raises the threat for frost overnight in colder areas especially west and north of the city. Those with vulnerable plants may want to cover them to limit damage potential. Most lows fall to the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Skies start out clear on Sunday but clouds are likely to filter back into the area by afternoon. If we hold on to enough sun highs should make lower 60s, but if not then upper 50s. Clouds continue to increase overnight and a shower is possible by daybreak. Lows hold in the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is on the cloudy side with a few scattered showers. Highs should make the lower 60s unless showers overachieve and hold readings in the upper 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

