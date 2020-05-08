

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

* Freeze watch tonight, north and west *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: ‪It’s a bit cooler with very little ☀️. Rain chances enter the picture by afternoon and temperatures drop. At least breezes stay tame until late day.

Express forecast

Today: Rain arriving in the midday or afternoon. Highs: 60-65, dropping in rain.

Rain arriving in the midday or afternoon. Highs: 60-65, dropping in rain. Tonight: Rainy and breezy. Wet snowflakes? Lows: Mid- to upper 30s.

Rainy and breezy. Wet snowflakes? Lows: Mid- to upper 30s. Tomorrow: Windy. Sun mixed with clouds. Highs: Around 50 (plus wind chill).

Windy. Sun mixed with clouds. Highs: Around 50 (plus wind chill). Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

While the onset of rain today helps keep temperatures in check, a strong cold front ushers in winter-like air to follow. Tomorrow, we’re nearly frigid, with wind chills possibly in the 30s much of the day. Snowflakes tonight and/or tomorrow are also possible, but no accumulation is likely. We’re also watching tonight and Saturday night for potential freezes in the region.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Clouds increase and take over during the morning. Patchy showers are possible by midday but rain chances are higher into the afternoon. A wave of low pressure and cold front approaches late day, spreading some steadier rain over us. We’re roughly 60-65 degrees for midday high temperatures, before cooling rains. Late-day southwesterly breezes peak near 15 mph. Up to a quarter inch of rain possible. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Temperatures cool rapidly as a mix of showers and steadier rain continue. Another quarter inch of rain is possible, as is fog. A few snowflakes mixing in can’t be ruled out as the precipitation ends, especially north and west of town. Winds continue to be noticeable and shift toward the northwest by late evening, gusting near 25 mph. Skies clear before dawn, helping temperatures bottom out in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s going to be blustery. Wind could gust a couple times in the 40 mph range. We start and end sunny, but clouds form midday. It’s that “self-destructive sunshine,” where the air the sun heats even a little quickly condenses into clouds upon hitting a very cold air pocket aloft. A quick shower or snow flurry is possible, but nothing too long-lasting. Upper 40s to low 50s for high temperatures; 30s for wind chills much of the day. That’s more than 20 degrees below normal! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies clear and westerly breezes calm toward the 15-20 mph range. Freezes, and perhaps a few frosty patches, are possible around town — but mainly north and west. We’ll watch this, gardeners! Vulnerable plants may want cover to limit damage potential, or bring pots inside if possible. As of now, the mid- to upper 30s low temperature range is most likely. Persistent breezes could help buoy us, keeping the atmosphere well-mixed and less able to cool effectively. Confidence: Medium



Thunderbirds and Blue Angels over K Street. (angela n./Angela N. via Flickr)

A look ahead

Sunday: Sunshine should dominate through at least midday, but some clouds want to roll into the picture. If we stay at least half-sunny, we should make high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. More clouds and we could be stuck in the upper 50s to around 60. West-southwest breezes are fairly light but steady. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds and shower chances increase with time. Low temperatures are milder, bottoming out in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds, showers, even a thunderstorm are possible Monday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s most likely. We should see partly sunny skies, so you can enjoy some sunny breaks. Light to moderate northwesterly breezes may noticeably blow. Confidence: Low-Medium

Despite a potentially cool morning on Tuesday we should still make it into the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies are fairly sunny, breezes are moderate, and clouds may behave. However, please check back closer-to. We may need to tweak this forecast a bit, looking that far out. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.