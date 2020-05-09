

Several record lows are possible across the region tonight. (Weatherbell.com)

* Freeze watch tonight for western suburbs *

Express forecast

Today: Windy and cold. Shower? Highs: Upper 40s and lower 50s.

Mostly clear and cold. Lows: Near 30 to near 40. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

The best way to deal with weather like today’s in May is to remember that it will be short-lived. The temperatures, some 20 to 25 degrees below normal, will be the coldest in May since at least 2008. Although it stays cooler than normal through the early-week period, there are some nicer moments mixed in. For instance, after a frosty start, Mother’s Day will be a winner.

Today (Saturday): The day starts with plenty of sun and wind. Early-morning wind chills are in the 20s in many spots and don’t rise nearly enough during the day. Extremely cold air aloft for this time of year should promote clouds during the peak of the day’s heating. That heating isn’t much, and the highs near 50 are likely to be the coldest on record for the date. A few clouds could drop showers of rain or even frozen precipitation (hail, graupel, and/or snowflakes). Clouds and any showers dissipate quickly heading toward evening. Confidence: Medium



Low temperatures tonight, per overnight forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Tonight: There’s a good chance more of the area sees temperatures near or below freezing compared with last night. Lows range from 30 to 35 in our colder areas away from the city, to 35 to 40 in the city and near the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. If you live north and west of the Beltway in particular, you’ll want to strongly consider protecting any tender plants. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): Following a cold start, we’re back in business when it comes to nice weather. Highs head at least into the mid-60s under partly to mostly sunny conditions. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Some clouds return as the next weather disturbances approaches. There could be an isolated shower or even a snow shower in our colder areas. Lows range from the mid-30s to lower 40s in most spots. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A shower of rain or even snow (mainly in our colder areas north and west of town) is possible early Monday, then a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives. Highs are mainly in the upper 50s to near 60, with skies of mixed clouds and sun. Confidence: Low-Medium

By Tuesday we’re starting to see signs of this chilly pattern abating, but we’re not quite there just yet. Sunshine is more dominant, although some clouds may form in the midday sun. Highs head for the mid-60s or so. Still below normal but hard to complain about. Confidence: Medium

