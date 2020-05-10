

Flowers for all the moms out there, courtesy of this bright spring day along 17th Street NW last week. (angela n./Flickr)

* Freeze warnings and frost advisories in effect (see map) *

8/10: Another chilly start, but much nicer for Mother’s Day overall, especially the milder afternoon!

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, milder afternoon. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

First things first: Happy Mother’s Day to all of our meteorological moms out there! We’ve called in a favor and got you a much better day to close out the weekend. Enjoy the sun and a milder afternoon before another round of cooler and breezy conditions early this week, though not as cold as yesterday. The good news is that a major warming trend begins midweek.

Today (Mother’s Day): Another chilly start is in store, but without those blustery northwest winds, we should warm up much more quickly today. Mostly sunny skies help as well, warming us from the 30s to around 60 or so by midday. We’ll top out in the low to mid-60s this afternoon, with a bit of a breeze from the southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase this evening and overnight as a cold front approaches, but with little moisture to work with, most of the shower activity should be squeezed out over the mountains before it gets here. Still, we’ll watch for a couple of sprinkles along with mostly cloudy skies overnight, as lows fall to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Colder air is back in the forecast tomorrow, coming in on the back of more gusty winds. Could see a quick morning shower or two as the cold front comes through, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies for the duration. It’s not as bitingly cold as yesterday, but temperatures struggle to reach 60 or so, with breezy winds from the west-northwest gusting near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish as high pressure returns. Skies should clear out nicely during the evening and overnight, allowing temperatures to get a bit chilly once again, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’ll expect similar temperatures on Tuesday, but with lighter winds. Highs top out near 60 under partly to mostly sunny skies, still with a noticeable breeze. That’s still on the cool side, but not half bad. We’re mostly clear and cool Tuesday night, with lows falling to the upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Conditions continue to improve on Wednesday. High pressure firmly in control yields mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures. We should reach the mid- to upper 60s, just the beginning of a major warm-up as we head toward late week. Confidence: Medium-High