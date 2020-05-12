

Sunlit buttercups along Rock Creek Trail. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 60 to 65.

Forecast in detail

The final days of this cool weather pattern are upon us, with just today and tomorrow before we burst back to warmer-than-average temperatures and put those jackets away. We still have some chill to the air this morning and tonight, and breezy conditions today will make the 60s feel a bit cooler. Thursday will be our first push into the 70s in a while, and then temperatures in the 80s arrive for Friday and the weekend in what will be the longest stretch of warmth so far this season. There may be some raindrops to dodge at times, however.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies should prevail, but we could have some clouds around to make for partly sunny conditions, especially in our southern areas. Temperatures warm after a cool early morning in the 40s, making way for an afternoon in the low to mid-60s. Breezes from the west at 10 to 15 mph may still require a light jacket (especially in the shade), while occasionally higher gusts will make the air feel cooler at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and quite cool again, with lows in the mid-30s in the outer areas to mid-40s in the city. Light breezes from the west at 5 to 10 mph become calmer after midnight. There could be some patchy frost in spots far to the north and west of the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies as temperatures edge a bit higher, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s and a few spots possibly touching 70. The warming is accompanied by lighter breezes, with winds from the northwest around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows ranging in the 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday features partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs break into the low to mid-70s for the first time since May 4. Thursday night stays warmer with clouds around. Lows range from the upper 50s in the suburbs to the low 60s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday takes it up another notch with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity is relatively low (not at summer levels), but some widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon. (Most of us should stay dry.) Friday night stays mild under partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

The warmest weekend of spring so far should see partly to mostly sunny skies as highs reach the low to mid-80s. Each day will bring a chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm, too, with slightly more humidity, but still not at summer levels, so this warmth should be fairly pleasant for most of us. Lows Saturday night run in the warm 60s again. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.