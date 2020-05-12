

People walk through Glencarlyn Park on Tuesday in Arlington, Va. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

* Frost advisory for outer western and southwestern suburbs tonight *

Despite largely clear skies and the fact that average highs are in the mid-70s, temperatures struggled to get too much past 60 yet again. When those readings team up with gusts near 30 mph, it can feel rather chilly for May, especially if you’re not in the sun. We’ve got more of the same through Wednesday, but with slightly warmer high temperatures.

Through tonight: Winds will die down with sunset, and it will be a rather decent evening. Skies will continue to be mostly clear. Temperatures will dip to the mid-30s to mid-40s for lows, with most spots in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be light from the northwest.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A somewhat crisp but pleasant morning is on tap, with perhaps some patchy fog. Other than that, it will be partly to mostly sunny throughout the day. It will be about as nice as it can get, really, with high temperatures settling into the mid- and upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 134.19 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

More May snow: Deep down, I’m a sucker for snow. So it’s hard not to be into the late-season event that just hit parts of Europe, including Germany, Poland and Russia.

I thought is share this... My dad sends me these pics this morning as they woke up to a spring morning covered in snow... Now all snow melted and we are back to a beautiful spring season #poland #polska @Poland ❄️🌸 pic.twitter.com/O5JY9Need1 — #VirtualTravelSA /travel opulent box/ (@travelopulent) May 12, 2020

