

An active sky over the Potomac River, seen from the Key Bridge. (Vincent/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Still a bit cool during the morning, but otherwise a lovely spring day, especially the mild afternoon.

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

I haven’t been this excited about a forecast in a long time. We’re finally about to put the stubbornly cool weather behind us as we warm nicely by this afternoon and tomorrow, followed by a taste of early summer on Friday. The weekend looks nice as well, despite chances for a late-day shower or storm.

Today (Wednesday): High pressure overhead means mostly sunny skies, as morning temperatures rise quickly through the 40s into the 50s. Bright skies continue this afternoon with delightful highs around 65 to 70, still with a dry crispness to the air. Winds are light from the west-northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures hang up in the 60s during the early part of the evening, before dropping into the 50s mid- to late evening under mostly clear skies. Clouds may start to increase a bit overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Not the nearly picture-perfect day we should see today but still feeling nice despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs head for the upper 60s to near 70 with light wind from the south. I wouldn’t call it humid, but there’s definitely more moisture in the air, with a few showers possible as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still the chance of an isolated shower during the evening. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy and very mild, as light winds from south and southwest keep lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

In classic D.C. fashion, we speed through spring and into summer by Friday. Highs should surge into the 80s under partly sunny skies and feeling a touch humid with dew points near 60. Can’t rule out a shower or storm during the afternoon into evening with a weak front nearby. Staying mild Friday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Just a week after wind chills dipped into the 20s, this coming weekend features highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with partly sunny skies. The comfortable warmth comes with a touch of humidity but not yet to midsummer levels. So it should be a nice weekend outside, despite the chance of a late-day shower or storm both days. Confidence: Medium

