

Beautiful springtime weather on the Mall. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

Highs were mainly in the upper 60s today as a light west wind teamed up with sunny skies. If “nice day” is in the dictionary, this was pretty much the classic definition. Beautiful conditions continue this evening before clouds show up late tonight.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Skies are mostly clear through the evening as generally pleasant conditions persist. Overnight, we’ll see clouds increase. Mid-40s to low 50s is where most folks end up. Winds are light out of the south.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Quality sunrise? Perhaps. Otherwise, we could see a fair amount of cloudiness, mainly of the mid- and high-level variety. There’s a small chance of a late-day shower. Upper 60s to around 70 should do it overall. Winds are out of the south around 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 127.48 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Mold spores are low.



Friday's high temperature forecast from the National Weather Service.

Summer is coming: The highest temperature this year in Washington is 83. Friday’s forecast from the NWS is 86. We’re actually on the late side for our first 85-degree day, which averages April 14 per the last 30 years. Our first 90-degree day is around the corner historically, as well, coming May 15 per the same 30-year average.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.