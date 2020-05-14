

7/10: Too many clouds, but mild temperatures are a treat. Enjoy it today for tomorrow comes the heat.

Express forecast

Today: Plenty of clouds with slight chance of a shower. Highs: 70-74

Forecast in detail

A taste of spring today gives way to summerlike warmth tomorrow, which then eases up as the weekend progresses. Over the weekend, we remain close enough to the warm-cool air boundary for a chance of a shower or storm just about anytime but, fear not, mostly dry weather wins out. Early next week, however, appears quite wet, cool and unsettled.

Today (Thursday): Clouds should be fairly extensive in morning as the warm front approaches and could set off a stray sprinkle or shower. Sun should break through at times during the afternoon. Highs are likely to reach the low 70s but more clearing could tack on a few degrees. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: An isolated shower is possible but, for the most part, the scattered clouds pass by uneventfully. Light southerly breezes persist. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s are unusually mild for this spring. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Mainly sunny skies allow temperatures to climb steadily. Highs in the mid-80s would feel worse but humidity levels are still relatively low. Southwest winds gusting to 25 mph offer some cooling power as well. An isolated shower is possible late in the day, but most are well north and west of the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The front to our north gets a push south by a storm zipping through the Great Lakes and that cold front should set off some thundershowers. While much of the activity will focus to our north, some showers and storms could sneak into the area. Southwest winds lighten up and lows are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium



Mostly cloudy skies along Florida Ave. NW near T St on Monday. (angela n./Flickr)

A look ahead

Saturday should see clouds break up as the front weakens, but it is still in the vicinity and serves as a focus for showers to pop up, especially in the second half of the day. Temperatures are still warm, aka delightful, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows settle in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Skies are likely to go back and forth between partly and mostly cloudy Sunday with shower threats still present, especially in the afternoon/evening. Highs depend on the extent of cloud cover; more clouds and highs near 70 are likely, with mid- to upper 70s with fewer clouds. Overnight lows hold in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is mostly cloudy but the main showers/thunderstorms should hold off until late in the day. Highs are expected to reach mid-70s or so. Confidence: Medium

The period between Monday night and the middle of next week looks potentially quite wet and on the cool side. We’ll have additional details in forthcoming forecasts.

