

Sunrise in Old Town Alexandria on Thursday. (Carol Jean Stalun/Flickr)

Temperatures have been flirting with freezing in some areas near Washington this week but will be in the 80s by Friday.

That's so weird.

Actually, it’s not.

It's what has happened virtually every time there has been a cold snap that has brought frosty 30s temperatures to the capital around May 10.



Forecast high temperatures Friday from the high-resolution NAM model.

Dating to the late 1800s, each time there has been a cold snap that brought May temperatures in the 30s to Washington, the mercury has rebounded to 80 or above within six days, often within two.

Temperatures in the greater D.C. area bottomed out at 37 at Reagan National Airport on Saturday and 33 at Washington Dulles International Airport on both Saturday and Sunday, with another low of 34 at Dulles on Wednesday. These low temperatures did not set records for their respective dates but were among the three coldest readings for those dates on record.

This was part of a late cold outbreak across the East that broke many record lows from Texas to Maine and delivered abnormally late snowflakes to many locations from the North Carolina mountains to New England.

[Historic blast of polar vortex sets scores of records, scatters rare May snow in Eastern U.S.]

Official data for Washington, measured in recent decades at National Airport, reveals a quick jump to the 80s has been the rule when temperatures have slipped into the 30s near May 10. A list of those temperature jumps.

1898: 36 degrees May 9 to 80 on May 12.

1906: 33 degrees May 11 to 87 on May 13, and 14 and 90 on May 17.

1913: 37 degrees May 12 to 82 on May 13.

1923: 37 degrees May 10 to 80 on May 12, and 84 on May 16.

1947: 34 degrees May 9 to 84 on May 12, and 89 on May 13.

1966: 36 degrees May 10, and 11 to 80 on May 13 and 15.

1974: 39 degrees May 8 to 80 on May 14, and 92 by May 17.

The shorter period of record since 1960 for Dulles includes similar jumps — and displays colder temperatures compared with the more urban National Airport.

1966: 29 degrees May 11 to 81 on May 19. (Took a little longer that time.)

1974: 29 degrees May 8 to 80 on May 11, and 87 on May 17.

1983: 31 degrees May 10 to 82 on May 15. (It got no lower than 43 at National, similar to Wednesday’s difference between lows of 34 at Dulles and 45 at National.)

It is important to note that normal high temperatures are in the mid-70s for the D.C. area by mid-May, so a push to 80 degrees is only a slight overshoot of normal, whereas lows in the 30s are about 20 degrees below normal.

The atmospheric patterns necessary to bring truly cold weather to the East in May are extremely amplified, which means a deep eastern jet stream trough is paired with a similarly strong high-pressure ridge over the West that brings unseasonable warmth to that region.

That was manifest this time with highs in the lower 80s in Seattle and even Fairbanks, Alaska. In fact, on Saturday when Washington had a record cold high of 52 degrees, Seattle had a record warm high of 86. Fairbanks’s high Saturday was 74.



(National Weather Service)

The switch from cold to warm for a given location is often quick when such an amplified pattern shifts, not gradual as it would be in a more zonal west-to-east flow.

The large-scale weather pattern shift late this week will flip the East from shivering under a southward bulge of the polar vortex to sweating beneath a growing dome of high pressure. This shift may be short-lived at first, with cool, damp weather early next week under an upper-level low, but the warm high appears likely to rebuild for the last third of the month.



Eight-to-14-day temperature outlook from the National Weather Service.

May can sometimes have a cold snap, as we’ve seen in recent days. But it’s closer on the calendar to summer, and that’s more the direction we’ll see it move in the weeks ahead.

Myatt writes the Weather Journal column and blog for the Roanoke Times.