While it wasn’t the nicest day ever, given the clouds and a few quick showers, it’s hard to hate highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The heat’s turning up for tomorrow. And although there could be a late-day storm to cool us off, I wouldn’t bet on it.

Through Tonight: Clouds will be numerous, although some extended breaks may be possible. There could be a shower or two late night and toward dawn, but most of that activity should tend to stay north. Moisture levels will be up, which means temperatures can’t fall too far. Lows will be mainly in the near-60-to-low-60s zone. Winds will be out of the south-southwest, around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): It could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures heading toward the mid-80s. Skies will be mixed, featuring both clouds and sun. A shower or storm could pop up in the afternoon. Any storm could be locally intense. Winds will be from the southwest, around 10 to 15 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 113.74 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 11.82 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low.

Colorful skies: As forecast here Wednesday, this morning’s sunrise was a winner.

