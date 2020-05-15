

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: More sun than clouds and only a few late-day showers or storms. Temperatures well into the 80s may feel a bit sudden, yet those of you perhaps craving heat might rate this one higher!

Express forecast

Today: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s.

Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s. Tonight: Shower/storm chance, especially north. Lows: 60s.

Shower/storm chance, especially north. Lows: 60s. Tomorrow: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: 76-83.

Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: 76-83. Sunday: Partly sunny. Shower/storm chances. Highs: 70s.

Forecast in detail

Our end of week and weekend generally look drier than not, and warm, but with clouds and shower chances noticeably increasing by Sunday. So, at least in the short term, we are getting a burst of heat after recent frosts. It just may get cooler and damper going into next week.

Today (Friday): Perhaps our warmest — almost hot? — day of the year thus far. Mid-80s for high temperatures are likely, with higher possible. Skies may lean sunny overall but with a pop-up shower or storm a risk late in the day. Some clouds will roam the region. Any strong storms may stay a bit north and northwest of town. Southwest breezes could gust to around 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers and storms remain possible as a front nears our region. With its approach from the north, much of the rain activity could also stay north. Lighter southwest breezes blow around 10 mph and temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-60s. Downtown may only cool to the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning hours could be the sunniest of the day but clouds increase as we get into the afternoon. While a quick shower is possible almost any time of day, the afternoon may hold the highest chance. You can thank a weak cold front hanging out in the region. High temperatures should still get into the upper 70s to low 80s. Light but steady westerly breezes in the morning may shift to light northerly during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds continue to dominate the sky and a few showers could pepper our region. Light easterly breezes should stay below 10 mph. Low temperatures remain mild in the upper 50s to perhaps as warm as mid-60s downtown. Confidence: Medium



Blue sky and clouds reflected in Potomac River. (Jeanne McVey)

A look ahead

Sunday: Even with on-and-off showers possible, and perhaps some thunderstorms, we shouldn’t have completely overcast skies. Rather, oscillating on-and-off sunshine is more likely. It may be a sunnier morning, cloudier afternoon — but we’ll see as we get closer. Temperatures depend upon ultimate cloud levels, but for now let’s say a range starting near 70 degrees in cloudiest spots north of town; perhaps upper 70s in the sunniest spots south of town. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds and shower chances increase with time. Low temperatures are milder, bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

We should still be warm, ahead of a cold front Monday, with high temperatures in the 70s. Due to this front approaching, we have clouds around along with chances for showers and late-day storms. Light to moderate southerly breezes may blow. Confidence: Medium

Cooler, damp conditions reenter the picture Tuesday. Temperatures could hover in the 60s, and with plenty of clouds and showers around it may feel a bit clammy on the skin. The trend for cooler and damper may not go away for the middle of next week but check back as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.