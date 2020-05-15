

A stroll along the Tidal Basin on Thursday evening. (Tom Mockler/Flickr)

High temperatures were in the low and mid-80s in most spots this afternoon. It was either the warmest or one of the warmest days of the season so far, depending on your location. Temperatures drop this weekend, first a little then maybe a good deal by Sunday.

Through Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy. We continue to run a small risk of a pop-up shower or storm through the evening. Anything that does form could be locally intense, but most spots stay dry. Clouds probably increase tonight and showers may become more likely after midnight for a time. Lows range across the 60s, and it’s on the humid side.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s another mix of sun and clouds kind of day. As a front in the region sinks to the south, we’ll see somewhat lower temperatures and slowly decreasing levels of humidity. There could be a quick shower or two. Highs are near 80. Winds turn to the northeast and blow lightly.

Sunday: This one is looking increasingly dominated by the wedge of marine air that likes to get stuck east of the mountains. It’s not super cool, and perhaps a nice break from the warm spell. Readings could get stuck in the 60s to near 70. We’ll have to watch for swings here based on the location of the front. Skies are partly cloudy and winds are out of the east or northeast.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 101.28 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.

