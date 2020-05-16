

The Gandhi statue at 21st and Q. (angela n./Flickr)

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower? Highs: Mid-70s to around 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 50s.

Mostly cloudy. Lows: 50s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 60s.

Forecast in detail

While we have many clouds around this weekend, it won’t rain much if at all in most spots. Drifting into early week, the weather is set to turn more unpleasant. A logjam in the atmosphere is set to give us crummy conditions for what could be days. What comes before is decent by comparison!

Today (Saturday): Cloudiness is an issue off and on through the day, perhaps most notably in the midday to afternoon, when there could be some showers around. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80. Moisture levels lower late in the day, so it may feel less muggy. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s rather cloudy through the night. As an east wind takes over, temperatures settling into the 50s feel a tad damp. Some patchy drizzle could develop by sunrise. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s cloudier overall and cooler as we deal with some marine air in the region. If we break out of the clouds, it’ll be later in the day. Temperatures could be considerably cooler, with highs in the 60s. Probably not much in the way of rain, but a few showers could pass quickly. Winds are out of the northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. A passing shower is possible overnight. Lows settle to the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We try to break free from the marine air on Monday, but the next system is already dropping in to help keep things from turning too nice. It should prove tricky to see big rises in temperature as highs reach the 70-or-above mark, but not way above. Some showers or storms could develop during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

A stopped-up and messy pattern starts to really take hold by Tuesday. It should mean increased chances of showers or periodic rain, as well as a sustained stretch of murkier conditions. The rain does keep temperatures on the cool but muggy side. Highs are in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

