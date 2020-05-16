

A honeybee hard at work on a warm Saturday. (Georgia O'Keefe/Flickr)

A backdoor cold front has officially passed through the area and will stall out to our south for the remainder of the weekend. That means we will be under the increasing influence of an east wind for Sunday, which will result in cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and even a few showers.

Through Tonight: It will be rather pleasant through the evening hours with comfortable temperatures and humidity. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight and temperatures will settle on the “cool” side with lows in the mid to upper 50s under an east wind at about 5-10 mph. A few isolated showers and areas of patchy fog may develop toward the predawn hours.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be cool and cloudy for the duration on Sunday. A persistent easterly wind will keep the clouds locked in and temperatures will struggle to break 70. Some showers are looking likely during the morning hours, but the rest of the day should remain mostly dry. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Friday’s Severe Weather: It was an active severe weather day on Friday for the northeast. A strong line of storms prompted a rather large tornado watch to be issued across multiple states by Friday afternoon. So far though, there has been only one confirmed tornado in Upstate New York. Tornadoes or not, there were lots of wind damage reports and power outages in the region by Saturday morning as wind gusts peaked over 60 mph in some of the storms.

