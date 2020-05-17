

Hello, bullfrog. (Victoria Pickering via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A little more sun would be nice, but besides a chance of a morning shower, it’s a relatively pleasant day near or past 70.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, cooler, morning shower? Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Partly sunny, cooler, morning shower? Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s. Tonight: Cloudy, chance of showers late. Lows: Mid-to-upper 50s.

Cloudy, chance of showers late. Lows: Mid-to-upper 50s. Tomorrow: Cloudy with occasional showers possible. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Forecast in detail

Today is considerably cloudier and noticeably cooler than yesterday, but still not bad to close out the weekend. A stubborn area of low pressure then sets up shop nearby tomorrow, and like an unwelcome house guest, just doesn’t know when to leave the party. That means plenty of clouds and much cooler temperatures with occasional rain possible through midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Winds from the southeast off the Atlantic increase our clouds today. Still, we should manage some periods of at least filtered sunshine. Could see a few light showers or mist during the morning hours as we rise through the 60s. Afternoon highs are noticeably cooler than yesterday but pleasant, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The bulk of the night should stay dry, but we’ll have some increasing rain chances towards morning with a warm front nearby and continued onshore flow. That means some late-night fog/mist is likely as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): The influx of moisture off the Atlantic continues as a tropical system spins along the Mid-Atlantic coast. That combined with low pressure approaching from the west means the chance of occasional showers through the day. Highs only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers remain possible during the evening and overnight. Winds remain light from the east with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Look for occasional rain Tuesday through Wednesday as an upper-level area of low pressure meanders to our west and southwest, although we may have dry periods as well. Skies both days are mostly gray with a steady, occasionally gusty breeze from the northeast. Temperatures are stuck well below normal with highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium