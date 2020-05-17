

Don’t expect to see much sunshine this week. We are stuck between a tropical storm to our east and a broad upper-level storm system to our west for the next few days. What that means for us is lots of clouds, little warmth and showers through Thursday.

Through Tonight: Cloudy and cool conditions persist overnight. Winds from the east-northeast may help initiate spotty showers at times, but most of the overnight period will be dry. Temperatures won’t move too much, with lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Much like today, Monday will be cloudy and relatively cool. A continued wind off the water will keep the clouds locked in, and temperatures will again struggle to break 70 degrees. There is an increased chance of scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours. It will be cloudy and cool, with more scattered showers tomorrow night and lows in the mid-50s.

