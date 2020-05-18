

6/10: While not sunny and warm, cloudy upper 60s aren’t the worst. (Sunday was proof.)

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower? Highs: 65 to 70.

Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower? Highs: 65 to 70. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 55 to 60.

Mostly cloudy. Lows: 55 to 60. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Shower? Highs: 60 to 65.

Forecast in detail

Summer weather is on hold until at least Saturday thanks to the persistent flow of marine air off the Atlantic and a stubborn upper-level low-pressure zone to our southwest. Until the weekend, most days struggle to escape the 60s. Whereas it previously looked like we might see day after day of rain, showers should be pretty spotty, at least for the first half of the workweek.

Today (Monday): Expect a day a lot like yesterday. Skies are cloudier than not, and while a stray shower could be seen here or there, most of us are dry most of the day. Highs should mostly end up in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds are light from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy skies prevail with perhaps a brief shower here or there. Lows range from 50 to 55, with winds from the northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We stay wedged in with cloudy skies and cooler-than-average temperatures as the zone of upper-level low pressure dives to our southwest. We can’t rule out a few showers, mainly in the southwestern parts of the region, but most of us stay dry. Winds from the east pick up a bit at around 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph. The stronger marine flow caps high temperatures between 60 and 65. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Cloudy again with the outside chance of showers — especially west and southwest of Washington. Lows are near 50 with continuing winds from the east and northeast. Confidence: Medium



A look ahead

We’re stuck in the same weather pattern on Wednesday and Thursday, with cool winds from the east and cloudy skies. The exact position of the upper-level low relative to Washington will determine whether rain showers are able to cycle into the region. There’s probably a better chance of showers on Thursday than on Wednesday as the low begins to retreat northeastward. Highs both days may have trouble getting too far above 60, with morning lows near 50. Confidence: Medium

At the moment, Friday looks like the day with the highest rainfall chances, but that could change. Under cloudy skies, highs are in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Conditions should slowly improve and turn more summerlike for Memorial Day weekend. Saturday is a bit of a transition day, with the chance of some lingering clouds and showers, and highs in the 70s. But by Sunday and Monday, we should dry out and warm up, with highs closer to 80. Confidence: Low-Medium

