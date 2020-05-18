

Clouds over the District. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

We spent the day between Tropical Storm Arthur off the coast and an upper-level low over the Midwest. Other than some passing sprinkles, not too much of note around here. Highs in the mid- and upper 60s were cooler than normal, a story we know well. If you like our current weather, you will probably be a fan of what’s to come.

Through Tonight: Rain associated with Arthur will stay to the south and southeast as it skirts the Mid-Atlantic shoreline. With an easterly flow off the ocean, clouds should tend to stay thick and lower. Some drizzle is possible, as is a passing shower. Lows will range from near 50 to the mid-50s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ve still got low pressure to the west and low pressure to the east. Some rain may try to work in from the southwest, especially in the farther-west suburbs. Anything that makes it will be light. Highs will be in the mid-60s or so (possibly higher, but this is a moving target). Winds will be from the south, around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 35.46 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 6.39 grains per cubic meter. Weed pollen and mold spores are low.

Sunset magic? The periphery of a tropical storm often produces beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Although there are more low clouds than ideal today, it’s likely that some folks in the Mid-Atlantic will see a winner. Keep an eye out.



Sunset quality forecast from the North American Mesoscale weather model. (Sunsetwx.com)

