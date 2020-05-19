

5/10: Cool and dreary making us weary, but no big summer heat still a treat

Express forecast

Today: Cloudy, breezy, shower chance. Highs: 65-69.

Cloudy, breezy, shower chance. Highs: 65-69. Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, shower chance. Lows: 46-54.

Cloudy, breezy, shower chance. Lows: 46-54. Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy, cool. Highs: 60-65.



Forecast in detail

Our weather is stuck as a big upper-level low pressure area sits and spins to our southwest for much of this week. This keeps clouds and cooler-than-average temperatures continuing, with just a chance for a few showers or drizzle at times. The weakening feature finally starts lifting northeast by later Thursday and especially Friday, with a better chance for periods of rain that could linger a bit into Saturday, too. Clouds may be slow to erode, but we’re looking for at least a little sun this holiday weekend as temperatures get closer to a warmer 80, especially for Sunday and Monday.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy and breezy with cooler-than-average temperatures peaking in the mid- to upper 60s in the afternoon. A scattered shower is possible. Breezes from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts at to 20 to 25 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy, cool and breezy conditions continue with lows ranging from the mid-40s in the outer suburbs to the low to mid-50s in the city. We still can’t rule out a light shower at times. Winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy, cool and still a bit breezy as high temperatures reach the low to mid-60s. Winds still mainly blow from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph at times. And yes, still a chance for a scattered light shower under this cloudy canopy. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of a shower. Lows range through the cool 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday continues with this week’s cloudy and cool theme, but as the upper-level low begins to lift northward, the odds of showers or steady rain increase by late in the day into Thursday night. Highs run into the mid- to upper 60s with lows Thursday night mostly in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Friday’s weather looks warmer as the upper-level low lifts northward, but showers or periods of rain are more likely under continued cloudy conditions. Highs range from near 70 to the low 70s. Friday night delivers more showers under cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

The holiday weekend forecast is a tough call with the latest guidance trending toward lingering showers on Saturday and delaying warming trends. At this point, Saturday and Saturday night look partly cloudy with scattered lingering showers possible and highs in the 70s. Sunday and Monday might manage more partly to maybe even mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Confidence: Very Low

