

On the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. (Miki Jourdan/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

5/10: Pretty much the same as yesterday. Even though some of us prefer these cooler-than-average conditions, I think most of us could do with more sun and less wind.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, light shower? Highs: Mid-60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy, light shower? Highs: Mid-60s. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle? Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Mostly cloudy, sprinkle? Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, light shower? Highs: Mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

What initially threatened to be a rainy week has so far been mostly dry, but also mostly cloudy and cool. We should stay the course today and tomorrow as the rain stays mainly to our south and west. Friday could bring more in the way of showers, with a lingering chance for a shower on Saturday, before a warmer and mostly dry Sunday and Memorial Day.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): High pressure to the north continues to largely shield us from the rain to our south and west. So while a light shower or two is possible this morning, much of the day should be dry. That high pressure also continues to supply us with an occasionally gusty breeze from the east, keeping us partly to mostly cloudy and cool, with highs in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The pattern persists with high pressure to the north holding its ground against low pressure to the south. We’ll hold on to the chance of a sprinkle or light shower, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the holiday weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Pretty much the same as today with partly to mostly cloudy skies, the chance of a light shower or sprinkle, and highs in the mid-60s. Winds continue from the east, but not quite as breezy as today. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The chance of isolated to scattered showers increases a bit as the high pressure starts to give way. Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The upper-level area of low pressure currently stalled to our southwest edges closer to us on Friday but may weaken as it does. That means a better chance of scattered showers as highs reach the upper 60s to near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers remain possible Friday evening, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

The weakening upper-level area of low pressure may still squeeze out a few showers on Saturday with warmer highs in the 70s. A shower chance lingers Saturday night, with lows again in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Higher pressure builds in Sunday and Memorial Day as the upper-level low pressure finally heads out to sea. That should leave us partly sunny Sunday and Memorial Day, with highs in the 70s, and a slight chance of a shower or thundershower. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.