Let me tell you about the day dominated by a cool and clammy marine air mass. Oh yeah, that’s most days. Our stagnant, and rather “blah,” pattern persisted today as highs reached the mid-60s. That’s well below normal for the date. Other than a passing sprinkle, some breaks in the clouds helped offset continued gusty conditions.

Through Tonight: It’s a story we’re accustomed to by now: rain largely staying to our southwest as a big upper low pressure system crawls along. It’s starting to show signs of wanting to move but won’t do much overnight. A passing shower or some general sprinkles are possible, but the main feature is mostly cloudy skies. Some fog could develop — patchy if so. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be from the east and northeast around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Rain to the southwest begins to make a run at us. It may come in pulses where it advances then backs off. At least a wave or two of showers isn’t impossible, although the best odds come after dark. Highs will be in the mid-60s, and winds will be out of the east or northeast around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 208.95 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is high at 22.36 grains per cubic meter, while weed pollen and mold spores are low.

Why us? Wondering why our weather is so crummy (but not as crummy as it could be)? Blame the omega block. Also the primary cause of the heavy rainfall and significant flooding to our south.

For anyone interested in meteorology, today is a terrific example of an "Omega block", a pattern that resembles the Greek letter Omega. Under those mid level lows, the weather is yucky. Under the influence of the high, the weather is great. We're enjoying the high. pic.twitter.com/TtHKx1sLjk — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 20, 2020

