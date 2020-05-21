

People sit on the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday beneath cloudy skies. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: We’ve had our fill of the chill, but another day of cool will rule.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty light showers. Highs: 64-68

Mostly cloudy, spotty light showers. Highs: 64-68 Tonight: Cloudy, showers gradually increasing. Lows: 50-56

Cloudy, showers gradually increasing. Lows: 50-56 Tomorrow: Numerous showers, especially in the morning. Highs: 68-72

Forecast in detail

Our buffer against the rain drenching the Carolinas and southwest Virginia holds much of today but finally weakens to allow showers to cross the area tonight into tomorrow. Below normal temperatures are hard to shake but we should edge closer to seasonal norms Saturday as long as showers taper off as expected. Sunday and Monday are a little cooler but should at least be dry with some sun.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): For most of the day, the pinwheel of rain continues to hold just to our southwest though a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Breezes out of the east persist through the day but are weaker than the previous two days, sustained around 10 mph with some gusts of 15 to 20 mph. Under predominantly cloudy skies, highs level off in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds and light breezes from the east persist. Showers chances increase as the night wears on and a few downpours are possible toward dawn. Overnight lows are mainly in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers are likely to be most numerous in the morning and even the rumble of thunder is possible. The main band should pass north of the area around midday with just isolated showers in its wake. Despite the brevity of the shower event much of the area could see at least a half inch of rain and possibly up to an inch. Highs should creep up to the upper 60s to lower 70s as long as some breaks in the clouds develop later in the day. Breezes are light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers are likely to scatter across the area as the upper level low passes overhead but should be brief and light in nature. Clouds persist and lows only slip to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Saturday should have more breaks in the clouds but they are still dominant especially in the afternoon when a few may produce brief showers as warmer temperatures set them off. Highs should reach the mid-70s. Shower chances quickly diminish in the evening and lows fall to the mid-to-upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

High pressure builds back into the area on Sunday from the north, steering in cooler breezes from the east. This holds highs mainly to the lower 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy but shower chances are minimal. Breaks in the clouds later in the day and overnight could allow a glimpse of Venus in the evening on the western horizon and even a chance to see Mercury close by if you look really hard. Lows range through the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Memorial Day (Monday) finally offers the opportunity for at least a partly sunny day. Cooler Atlantic air continues to feed into the region but, with a stronger late May sun, highs in the low 70s seem likely. Confidence: Medium