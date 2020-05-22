

3/10: ‪Occasionally wet and even a bit muggy. It’s an umbrella-toting day with bands of rain moving through. Perhaps a storm?

Express forecast

Today: Showers and maybe some storms. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers and maybe some storms. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight: Some more showers. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Some more showers. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s. Tomorrow: More shower chances. Highs: Mid-70s to low 80s.

More shower chances. Highs: Mid-70s to low 80s. Sunday: Mixed clouds and sun. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

We’ll monitor today’s (small) strong thunderstorm potential, mainly southwest of town, where some flooding has already occurred. Through tomorrow morning we likely see totals of about one inch of rain around the Beltway, with higher totals possible in the mountains to the west. Warmer air arrives into next week, but be patient.

Today (Friday): It’s at least occasionally wet. A couple rounds of showers and even a storm could come through, as this week’s pesky upper-level low pressure system tries to move eastward, out to sea. Between rain rounds, skies stay mostly cloudy although we could see some pre-sunset breaks.

It’s not impossible a strong or severe storm develops in the afternoon. Any that do could try to rotate. Early easterly winds around 10 mph shift later to a lighter southwesterly breeze, helping boost our temperatures late day, into the muggy upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and perhaps a quick rumble of thunder are possible. There may be a mid-evening window to stroll, when showers are lightest or even in a lull. Skies are mostly cloudy but a few stars may be visible. Showers may ramp up again going into the night and this surge in atmospheric moisture helps buoy temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): After any early showers depart, we should have brighter skies. But don’t completely let your rain guard down with a few, brief showers possible again late. We’re just a little bit muggy as temperatures make a run at mid-70s to low 80s. Perhaps even higher if we see more sunshine than anticipated. Northwesterly breezes blow near 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Any lingering showers slowly diminish in their duration and intensity. Overall, we can start drying out and a moderate east-northeasterly breeze near 15 mph could help a bit. Though that fetch of air off the ocean may increase our cloud cover again before dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium



Rainy day in the District on Calvert Street, April 30, 2020 - by Jeanne McVey

A look ahead

Sunday: Some clouds are around, especially in the morning. High temperatures may struggle to reach 70 degrees in some spots but many of us see sufficient sunshine peeks to eye the mid-70s. Easterly breezes around 10 mph are mostly to blame for clouds and non-warmth. There’s only the slightest chance of a quick shower, but probably not worth toting the umbrella. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: We may see a fair amount of stars before clouds and even a couple showers try to enter the area nearer dawn. Before then, try to spot Venus in the evening on the western horizon. Mercury may be somewhat visible nearby (if you squint?). Low temperatures range through the 50s, with warmest readings inside the Beltway and near bodies of water. Confidence: Medium

Our slow warming trend continues into Memorial Day Monday and Tuesday. Mid-70s to near 80 are possible Monday, perhaps as warm as mid-80s on Tuesday. Clouds should, generally, behave themselves and shower chances remain minimal. Remember to use that sunscreen! It’s hard to remember, with cooler breezes kicking up at times. But, temperature doesn’t influence those burning ultraviolet rays! Confidence: Medium

