

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Many of us picked up about a half-inch of rain in the morning, but conditions improved some in the afternoon, with showers being more spotty. We do still have at least one more wave to pass by the region into tonight. And even though we’re warming up, a few raindrops continue to be possible as we kick off the weekend Saturday, but they won’t amount to much.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Some showers or storms could move into the western parts of the region by sunset and then northeastward while diminishing in intensity. Still, some showers are liable to pass through during the predawn period. Temperatures dip to the upper 50s and lower 60s for lows. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds may still entirely fill the skies in the morning, and a passing shower is possible early, but we should see sunshine break through with time. The afternoon could end up rather sunny, although a few more showers may roam late. Highs are within a few degrees of 80 along with a touch of humidity. Winds are from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Clouds are again numerous. Some breaks are likely as well, especially late in the day. Temperatures head to the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs.



Rainy morning in Washington on May 6, similar to this Friday. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.