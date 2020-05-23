

8/10: Considerably better than recent days, despite the warmth and humidity.

Express forecast

Today: Partial sunshine. A couple showers? Highs: Upper 70s to lower 80s.

Showery early night? Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s to lower 60s. Tomorrow: Increasing sunshine. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Forecast in detail

The month has been one dominated by cool days. So far, 16 of 22 days have been below normal. While we’ve got a few more ahead in the forecast, the weather is certainly taking a summery turn ahead. And it’s right on time for the unofficial start of summer with Memorial Day.

Today (Saturday): I think we make it through much or all of the day with little to no rain. The best odds are near sunrise and again near or after sunset. Skies are mixed with clouds and sun, but potentially favoring sun. Highs are near 80. Winds are from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The upper-level low pressure system that refuses to leave does what it does best, stalls and heads southeast before a mini loop. This mainly prolongs our cloud cover, once we ditch a rain chance that focuses on evening into the early overnight. Lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Clouds over Duke Ellington School for the Arts on Friday. (Vincent/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Sunday): Finally. That pesky low pressure is moving on out of our part of the globe. This should promote increased sunshine overall, but it could be a slow process. High temperatures reach the mid-60s to around 70 as a northeast and east wind blows around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Just as we ditch that lumbering storm system another moves into the broader region. It’s far enough north to keep the rain away but clouds are a good bet as lows settle across the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We may deal with cloudier moments -- early in the day favored for now -- but overall, Memorial Day Monday’s weather is a story of warming up and breaking free from the pattern that’s had us in its grips for so long. Temperatures are in the mid-and-upper 70s by afternoon, which is right about where they should be. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, high pressure is increasingly exerting control. This means skies are mostly sunny and temperatures are on their way up. Near 80 to mid-80s is a good range for now. Confidence: Medium

