

Fog moving down the Potomac River on Saturday morning. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Summer today, spring tomorrow. Temperatures jumped above 80 degrees today for only the third time this month. That warmth is short-lived, though, as a backdoor cold front sweeps through the region tonight, possibly triggering a few stray showers. But it mostly ensures we stay cloudy and cool on Sunday.

Through tonight: It’s not a bad evening for barbecues or outdoor activities, with a mix of sun and clouds, warm temperatures and low humidity for the remaining daylight hours. There’s a slight chance at a spot shower or two, mainly east of I-95. An east wind will develop overnight, and skies will become overcast soon afterward. Lows will be in the upper 50s with some spotty showers and pockets of drizzle possible.

Tomorrow (Sunday): With some spotty showers in the morning, it will be cloudy and cool for the remainder the day under a persistent northeast wind. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees, and it will remain cloudy and cool as night falls, with lows in the mid-50s.

