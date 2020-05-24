

Flags at half-staff yesterday under partly sunny skies near the Washington Monument. (C JRCook via Flickr) (JR COOK/C JRCook)

7/10: Back to that familiar cloudy and cooler feel for the morning, then comfortable and a bit brighter during the afternoon.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, cooler. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Forecast in detail

Easterly flow returns today, bringing us back to the mostly cloudy and cooler side. The clouds persist into the morning hours of Memorial Day, but we should see increasing sun and warmth during the afternoon and into midweek as well. In fact, by Tuesday and Wednesday we begin a stretch of highs near or past 80.

Today (Sunday): We’re stuck with a light but steady breeze from the east, which means a mostly cloudy and cooler marine air mass. Patchy fog and/or drizzle is possible early this morning as temperatures start mainly in the low-to-mid 60s. We do have a shot at some peeks of sunshine mid-to-late afternoon thanks to drier air moving in aloft, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: There’s not much more to the story this evening and overnight. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures falling back into the 50s. Those easterly winds continue and a few pockets of fog may form in areas that go calm overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Memorial Day): Winds remain from the east into the morning, keeping us mostly cloudy again early. We may see some sun emerge by afternoon as winds come more from the southeast, and our temperatures jump back toward highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Maybe not as warm as we’d like for the pool (though let’s face it, they’re not open anyway) but it’s perfectly nice BBQ and picnic weather to get out and enjoy! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We should expect partly cloudy and comfortable conditions through the evening and overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with a light wind from the southeast. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Temperatures warm a bit more Tuesday and Wednesday with flow from the southeast and south around high pressure centered off the Atlantic coast. We’re not talking any oppressive heat or humidity, but with partly sunny skies, highs near 80 to the mid-80s may get the A/C going. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm, especially on Wednesday. Tuesday night lows only dip to the low-to-mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

