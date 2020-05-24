

Lincoln at National Harbor. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

As promised, today was a bit of a dud. East winds and a somewhat impressive looking storm off the Atlantic coast kept us cloudy and cool all day. We won’t be able to shake that moist ocean flow until tomorrow afternoon, when skies should finally brighten and provide us with a nice holiday afternoon.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Clouds and cool conditions persist through the evening and overnight. Temperatures won’t change all that much, with lows in the upper 50s and winds from the east at about 5 to 10 mph. Patchy fog is likely to develop in the predawn hours.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Memorial Day: Patchy fog and low-level clouds will start to break around mid-morning. Clouds will be tough to shake for the first half of the day, but we should see some spots of sunshine developing by the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the mid- to upper 70s with light winds out of the southeast. Partly cloudy tomorrow night with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.