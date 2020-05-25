

The Washington Monument on Saturday. (C JRCook/Flickr)

7/10: Once we shake the low clouds, it should be a winner of a day.

Express forecast

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Highs: 74 to 78.

Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Highs: 74 to 78. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 55 to 60.

Partly cloudy. Lows: 55 to 60. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Forecast in detail

For the first time this year, every day this week should top 70 degrees. Later in the workweek, we’ll even add some humidity, which will increase the chance for late-day storms. A cool front coming through Friday and Saturday brings the highest chance for rain before humidity lowers by Sunday and it’s not quite as warm.

Today (Memorial Day): Some areas may be a bit soupy early on with low clouds and fog, but it gradually turns mostly sunny, with afternoon highs from the mid- to upper 70s. Light winds from the east mean areas near the Potomac River and, especially, the Chesapeake Bay will be several degrees cooler. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild, as lows settle between 55 and 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A very nice late spring day with lots of sun, pleasantly warm temperatures and moderate humidity (dew points near 60). Highs are right around 80. Light and variable winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and uneventful. Lows range from 55 to 60. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Flow from the south increases Wednesday and Thursday, increasing humidity, while also introducing the chance for some scattered late-day storms. Highs both days are near 80, but the humidity really becomes noticeable on Thursday, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Late-day storm chances increase from 20 percent Wednesday to 40 percent Thursday. Overnight lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

As a cold front comes through, showers and storms are a decent bet on Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening. The front could move slowly enough for another round Saturday, especially in our southern and southeastern areas. Humid highs Friday are in the mid-80s before dropping closer to 80 on Saturday. Lows are mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday has the potential to be a very a nice day with sunshine, a breeze, low humidity and highs near 75 after refreshing morning lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

