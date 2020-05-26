

People take advantage of the warm weather to walk, jog and bike through Rock Creek Park on Memorial Day in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

9/10: Almost a Nice Day classification if not for some cloudy complications

Express forecast

Forecast in detail

High pressure will do its best Tuesday to keep our weather fairly nice, but it will be combating cloud cover at times as temperatures make a firmer move toward about 80 degrees. A disturbance from the south introduces more cloudiness Wednesday with increasing humidity and odds of showers later in the day and Thursday. An approaching cold front pushes temperatures a bit higher by the end of the week, but also brings yet more showers and even thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday. The nicest day on our forecast docket at this moment looks to be Sunday’s sunny skies, low humidity and comfortable 70s.

Today (Tuesday): A mix of sun and clouds with light winds as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Humidity inches up slightly higher than Monday. Winds are light out of the east, at about 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and relatively mild with lows in the 60-65 range. Light winds from the southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy, warm and more humid with a chance of showers by late in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s to around 80. Light winds continue to blow from the east at about 5 mph. Best chance for late-day showers is in the southern half of the area with mainly light rain totals. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Lows range through the 60s and the air is a bit muggy. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday continues the clouds except with an added dose of humidity and scattered, mainly afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Highs are near 80 degrees. Clouds continue with scattered showers Thursday night, with lows ranging from the middle 60s in the suburbs to a muggy 70 in the city. Confidence: Medium

Friday should be our warmest day of the week, thanks to southerly flow increasing ahead of a cold front. Highs could hit the middle to even upper 80s with muggy conditions. Mostly cloudy skies should prevent a 90-degree outcome though, with scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers and storms again Friday night with lows in the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium

The last weekend of May starts off with more clouds and showers, thanks to an approaching cold front. On Saturday, high temperatures will reach around 80 degrees. The cold front may sweep across the area by mid-to-late afternoon, which would allow for partial clearing and lowering humidity in the evening. Saturday night could see a few clouds, but temperatures cool to more comfortable 50s to around 60. Sunday should deliver mostly sunny skies with comfortable highs in the 70s thanks to lower humidity. Confidence: Medium

