Sunshine helped boost temperatures to near 80 across the area today. When you add in moderate humidity (dew points in the 60s), it was certainly feeling summerlike. That humidity sticks around tonight. As the temperatures fall to meet the dew point, some dense fog seems a good bet.

Through tonight: Clear skies in the evening give way to increased clouds overnight. Given the low-level humidity hanging around, some fog is likely, and it could be dense. This is especially the case along and east of Interstate 95, where humidity levels are higher. Lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s, and winds are light.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some fog is around in the morning, but it dissipates relatively quickly. As it does, higher-level clouds are revealed. Those clouds lower and thicken with time, but much or all of the day should stay dry, and some breaks in the clouds continue. Highs reach the mid- and upper 70s in most spots. Shower odds increase near and particularly after dark.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high at 11.18 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate, and weed pollen is low.



Numerous record highs are expected today and in the days ahead across the western United States. (Weatherbell.com)

Scorching West: A multiday heat wave is underway in the western United States, and it will slide east through the week. Record highs, including some at or above 100, are anticipated from California to Arizona and Nevada, then eventually into the Plains. The cause? Building high pressure. Ahh, summer.

