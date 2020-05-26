Meteorologist

SAN ANGELO, Tex. — If you’re a storm chaser, when it’s May, you chase. For me, last week featured elegantly-sculpted supercell thunderstorms, a couple tornadoes, and winds to 100 mph. But after a crazy several days, I knew this week looked wholly dull in comparison. As it turns out, I was wrong.

I began my Sunday in Snyder, Tex., making my way toward Lubbock. Before long, strong storms developed, turrets of dry air crashing to the ground and kicking up dust.

The storms began dropping half-dollar-size hail near Lubbock. Cool, dense downdrafts of air splattered out of each storm, weaving a chaotic net of breezes across the landscape.

I decided to position myself to watch two of these “outflow boundaries,” narrow zones of thunderstorm-cooled air, collide. And that’s when a surprise show ensued.

I witnessed small eddies of dust form, performing a dizzying dance as four “gustnadoes” twirled along the boundary intersection. One had a “multiple vortex” structure, at least three or four smaller whirlwinds orbiting a common center.



A gustnado poses with a lightning strike near Southland, Tex., on May 25. (Matthew Cappucci/The Washington Post)

Gustnadoes aren’t considered true tornadoes, because they form when sinking air at ground level spins up localized vortexes. True tornadoes are born when rising air surges into rotation within a cloud. But while gustnadoes aren’t bona fide tornadoes, they are a spectacle to look at from a distance — and can occasionally cause damage, with winds up to 70 mph.

One of the gustnadoes, perhaps the most well-formed, even posed perfectly with a distant lightning strike. Truly sublime.

Some funnels stray along the boundary between what is and isn’t a tornado, like landspouts. They form when small whirlwinds near the surface are vertically stretched by an updraft, intensifying their spin from the ground up. They’re perhaps the best analog to a waterspout.



A weak “landspout” tornado touched down briefly near Holly, Colo., on Thursday afternoon. The tornado lasted only a few seconds, and the funnel did not condense to the surface due to the dry air near ground level. (Matthew Cappucci/The Washington Post)

Photographed above is a small landspout I intercepted in Colorado last week. That whirl of dust on the ground is not connected to the wall cloud in the foreground; in fact, the invisible vortex is most likely embedded in rising motion to the right.

True supercell tornadoes, like the one shown below near McCook, Neb., in 2019, are usually much more powerful.



A large tornado whirls near McCook, Neb., on May 17, 2019. (Matthew Cappucci/The Washington Post)

Now Sunday’s storms weren’t overly potent, but they were wet. When driving to my hotel, I found the main roadway closed due to flooding. While some drivers plowed right through it, I chose not to. Never drive through flooded roadways. It’s impossible to tell just how deep that water is.

While there, the setting sun cast a brilliant shade of amber on the departing storms to the east. Simultaneously, webs of spider lightning flickered along the departing storm’s anvil.

The ride to my hotel thereafter was still dicey, and required some navigation around waterlogged pockets of the roadway. But it’s all in a day’s work to enjoy the power and beauty of Mother Nature at its finest.