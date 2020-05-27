

Looking toward Rosslyn from the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge. (Vincent via Flickr)

7/10: More clouds today with moderate humidity, but mostly dry and comfortably warm compared to steamier conditions Thursday and Friday.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, isolated p.m. shower? Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Mostly to partly cloudy, isolated p.m. shower? Highs: Mid- to upper 70s. Tonight: Increasing chance of showers, mild and more humid. Lows: Mid- to upper 60s.

Increasing chance of showers, mild and more humid. Lows: Mid- to upper 60s. Tomorrow: Warm and muggy, a few showers/storms possible. Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s.

Forecast in detail

The warm weather has finally established itself this week. We’re considerably more cloudy today than yesterday, but with similar temperatures and maybe an isolated late-day shower. Tropical moisture streams in from the south tonight, setting the stage for a rather warm and humid Thursday and Friday with some showers and storms possible. Saturday trends less humid before a mostly sunny, cooler and breezy Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): More clouds today as a weak tropical system approaches from the south. But temperatures stay fairly warm, starting out this morning in the 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Could see an isolated shower during the mid- to late afternoon. Winds are light from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still the chance of an isolated shower or two during the evening, with a better chance of scattered showers overnight, as that weak tropical system moves in from the south. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the mid- to upper 60s and increasing humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): With plenty of tropical moisture in the air, humidity rises into the moderate to high range, with dew points in the mid-60s to near 70. Mostly cloudy morning skies may turn partly sunny at times during the afternoon, with a few showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s feel rather steamy with the humidity and a muggy breeze from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain chances decrease as we get into the evening and overnight, but we could still see an isolated shower or storm. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy, warm and very muggy, especially for still in the month of May, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday features a typical summertime setup around here with partly cloudy skies and plenty of humidity. An approaching cold front could produce isolated to scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon into evening, with hotter highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Continued partly cloudy Saturday with a lingering shower and storm chance, but not as warm and less humid with highs closer to 80. Confidence: Medium

The cold front pushes through to our east by Sunday, allowing mostly sunny skies and much drier air to settle in. Highs should reach the 70s with a refreshing but occasionally gusty breeze from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

