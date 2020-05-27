

There were plenty of clouds around today as warm and humid air continued to stream into the region from the south. High temperatures in the upper 70s were close to normal for the time of year.

Through Tonight: Clouds persist through the evening and night. Rain odds increase near and after dark, especially west of the city. This event might not amount to much locally, with the bulk of the rain staying west of the area. Any rainfall could be briefly moderate, but amounts are mainly a tenth of an inch or less, with a bit more west. Lows are in the mid-60s to around 70. Some patchy fog is possible as humidity remains moderate.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We should see more sunshine than today, but perhaps not a lot more. It’s humid, with the potential for isolated to scattered showers or storms through much of the day. Highs are near 80 and into the low 80s. With humidity teetering toward the high side (dew points in the upper 60s), you’ll certainly feel the heat.



Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate/high at 81.47 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also moderate/high at 15.34 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low/moderate, and weed pollen is low.

Warm lows are coming: We could be looking at our first night with lows staying at or above 70 in the city tonight. If so, it will be right on time per the 30-year average of May 29.



Lows are forecast to be near 70 tomorrow morning (and beyond).

Once they get going, 70-degree-plus lows are likely to stay with us through mid-September. The top seven years in the modern record dating to the 1870s for these warm lows are all since 2010, with the leader being 91 days in 2018. Washington averages about 60 to 70 of these toasty nights a year.

