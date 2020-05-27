

Tropical Storm Bertha seen off the coast of South Carolina, with the bright red colors indicative of the highest, coldest cloud tops. White dots are lightning strikes. (Weathernerds.org)

Tropical Storm Bertha formed Wednesday morning just off the coast of Charleston, S.C., and is forecast to drench parts of the Carolinas and contribute to heavy rains in Virginia during the coming days.

The storm was 30 miles east-southeast of Charleston at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Neither the winds nor storm surge flooding are expected to cause much damage, but its heavy rain poses the greatest threat from this storm. A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with up to half a foot possible in some areas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, including Charleston.

The broader circulation associated with Bertha has a history of producing heavy rainfall. When it moved along the coast of Florida on Sunday and Monday, more than 7 inches of rain fell in Miami, sparking dangerous and widespread flash flooding across the city.

And just when it looked like the deluges were winding down, disaster struck again Tuesday night, when another 7 inches came down in only four hours.

Torrential rains in South Florida shift north over time

Tropical Storm Bertha is bringing a plume of record high atmospheric moisture, known as precipitable water, surging north, with onshore flow triggering the incessant downpours. During the next few days, the system, which by then will no longer be a tropical storm, will bring scattered downpours all the way into the Northeast.

Wednesday morning’s weather balloon launch from Charleston measured a whopping 2.31 inches of atmospheric moisture content in its profile of the atmosphere. That surpasses the previous May record of 2.22 inches. That fire hose of tropical moisture sets the stage for copious rainfall in the Carolinas, likely to drastically exceed the output of many weather models.

Miami serves as an example of the storm’s rainfall potential. Things ramped up very quickly on Memorial Day in South Florida, when roughly three inches of rain came down in just six hours. The city’s average rainfall for May is just 5.14 inches.

The rains slackened Monday afternoon, with intermittent downpours continuing through the night. An additional 3.44 inches was measured at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, for a total of 7.27 inches in two days. This spurred widespread flash flooding in southeastern Florida.

Roadways became rivers as pumps and drainage systems were overwhelmed, the freshwater flooding coupling with ocean splashover to yield inundations rivaling those caused by Hurricane Irma. In fact, Monday and Tuesday’s two-day rain total beat out that which fell during Irma in 2017, and the 48-hour total was the city’s heaviest since 2012.

Particularly hard hit was the Brickell neighborhood, where scenes of a seemingly sinking city played out across social media.

Then, it got even worse.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Miami maintained a flash flood watch for the greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas “just in case” any isolated slow-moving thunderstorms were to develop. Even though the bulk of the rain had shifted well off to the north, aiming toward the Carolinas, meteorologist were suspicious that a spot downpour could crop up in the exceptionally moist air lingering behind. And sure enough, one did.

Between 4 and 8 p.m., an astonishing 7 inches fell, bringing the three-day rain total to more than 14 inches, the wettest 72 hours in Miami since 2000. Tuesday was also Miami’s wettest day since May 22, 2012, when 9.70 inches of rain came down.

While the rainfall is welcome, coming amid a prolonged drought that featured Florida’s driest March on record, the abundance of rain in such a short period has caused nothing but problems. Miami is increasingly prone to flood events because of sea level rise from human-caused climate change, which makes pumping water out of the city challenging due to the lack of a downhill gradient between city streets and the sea. In Miami, sea levels have swelled by nearly half a foot since 1996.

Charleston is another location where flash flooding and coastal flooding from high tides and storms are worsening due to climate change.