

A bolt of lightning strikes over the Kennedy Space Center the night before NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX craft to the International Space Station. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

American astronauts will launch into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade Wednesday. That is, if weather permits. The chance of thunderstorms that could scrub the planned launch of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station has increased since Tuesday, from 40 to 50 percent.

The predicted storms are expected to be hit or miss. If the mission aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket can proceed, it will mark a milestone for the private space industry while restoring confidence in the nation’s ability to conduct crewed spaceflight aboard American-made rockets.

NASA described Wednesday as “not only a big day for our teams — it’s a big day for our country,” in a tweet.

The rocket launch, set for 4:33 p.m. Eastern, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., will send Behnken and Hurley aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the space station. NASA has been relying on the Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry the Crew Dragon, to send supplies to the space station. But this will be a major test for the Commercial Crew program, through which the space agency is contracting with SpaceX and Boeing to resume crewed space flight from U.S. soil after years of hitching a ride aboard Russian rockets.

[Flying astronauts has always been risky. No wonder NASA and SpaceX are on edge.]

Thunderstorms are forecast to erupt along a convergence zone over the Florida Peninsula Wednesday afternoon as sea breezes from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean meet.

Prevailing winds from the southwest are then predicted to steer these storms eastward, toward the Space Coast between the midafternoon and early evening hours. This steering flow is related to the tropical wave that drenched Miami with over a foot of rain in recent days, and which then developed into Tropical Storm Bertha on Wednesday morning near the South Carolina coast.

[Tropical Storm Bertha quickly forms, strikes South Carolina after dumping 14 inches of rain in Miami]

“The main threats with these storms being deadly cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and torrential downpours,” the National Weather Service forecast office in Melbourne, Fla., wrote in a discussion.

Like bubbles in a pot of boiling water, the location of storms that will pop up over the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday afternoon will be somewhat unpredictable, meaning a decision to go ahead may need to await their actual formation, which could lead right up to scheduled launch time.

High-resolution forecast models Wednesday morning simulated numerous thunderstorms in the vicinity of the launch area late in the afternoon.



HRRR model shows numerous thunderstorms near Florida's Space Coast at 4 p.m. Wednesday. (WeatherBell)

The Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron, responsible for supporting missions at Kennedy Space Center, has determined there is a 50-percent chance weather will prevent launch. “Residual moisture with the passing low pressure system and increased low-level convergence will threaten the Space Coast with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon,” it wrote in an update posted at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Jason Fontenot, a meteorologist with the Weather Squadron and spacelift weather operations flight commander, said Tuesday that possible precipitation in the launch area on Wednesday is his biggest concern and that “inland storms could lead to a scrub” if they’re close enough.

The launch will be aborted if any of a dozen weather rules are violated for various cloud, wind and precipitation scenarios. The majority of the rules relate to the presence of thunderstorms or thunderstorm clouds within 10 nautical miles of the launch site and flight path. These rules were designed to protect against lightning strikes to the in-flight rocket, triggered by the rocket’s interaction with storm clouds or unleashed by the storm itself.

Launch decisions could be made at three points, six hours, four hours, or 45 minutes before launch.

Should storms erupt Wednesday, forcing the launch to be scrubbed, SpaceX has scheduled backup launch windows Saturday at 3:22 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The weather is forecast to improve marginally over the weekend with the chance of weather interfering with the launch dropping to 40 percent, according to the Weather Squadron.

Past instances of rockets launching into stormy conditions have led to close calls and disaster. During the Apollo 12 launch, the Saturn V rocket was struck by lightning twice, causing damage to some nonessential components. Nevertheless, the crew was able to complete the mission to the moon.

In 1987, the unmanned Atlas/Centaur-67 rocket was launched into rainy, overcast skies when lightning struck, sending it “tumbling out of control” according to Reuters. Safety officers were forced to divert and destroy the rocket so its debris would not land in civilian areas.

Atmospheric scientists have learned that rockets generate an electrically conductive exhaust plume which can trigger lightning when passing through a preexisting electric field — usually from clouds containing both water and ice. These are typically tall cumulus clouds or the anvils (or tops) of thunderstorm clouds.

“We have to make sure we stay away from triggered or natural lightning events that come with those different types of clouds,” Fontenot said.

He said his forecasting team has access to “one of the densest suites of weather sensors anywhere in the world” for monitoring conditions. They include wind sensors, lightning detection systems, a surface electric field system and radar.

Through the scheduled launch Wednesday afternoon, the Weather Squadron will relay regular updates directly to SpaceX and NASA, some of which will likely be broadcast during the countdown process.

In addition to the weather on Cape Canaveral, sea states along the East Coast and across the Atlantic toward Ireland are being monitored in the unlikely event the capsule with the two astronauts aboard is forced to abort its launch because of an emergency and ends up in the ocean. While unlikely, high winds and waves could also force officials to scrub the launch.

Due to Tropical Storm Bertha, some waves off the Southeast coast could reach up to six feet, with wind gusts to 20 to 30 mph. However, the storm will have moved inland and its biggest waves will have subsided by the late afternoon launch window. Waves farther north and east along the flight path are predicted to be closer to average, mostly in the range of three to five feet, although an area of higher waves over six feet is possible over the north central Atlantic.

Christian Davenport and Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.