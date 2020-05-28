

5/10: Whether from showers or just sweat, going outside you’re gonna get wet.

Express forecast

Today: Showers likely, and perhaps a thunderstorm. Humid. Highs: 80-84

Cloudy and muggy. Lows: 66-72 Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely, muggy. Highs: 83-87

Forecast in detail

The remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha pass well to our west but they still draw plenty of very warm, humid air into the area. With all the moisture, scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible through Friday night. But our muggy taste of summer is short-lived as a strong cold front brings cooler, much less humid conditions back by Sunday.

Today (Thursday): Plenty of humid air (dew points may exceed 70) oozes over the area. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are likely to pop up, especially between the morning and mid-afternoon hours. Highs are mainly in the low 80s despite the cloudy skies. Winds are from the southeast around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Any spotty showers or storms taper off during the evening but light winds from the south and humidity persist overnight. Lows settle in the mid-60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Despite a lack of sunshine, temperatures climb into the 80s. The warm, muggy air sets off scattered thunderstorms once again, this time mostly in the afternoon and evening. Isolated stronger storms are capable of some strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. However, most showers are not that intense, limiting amounts below 0.5 inches, although localized heavier totals are possible. Outside of the storms, winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: An approaching cold front keep showers and storms possible into the overnight hours. Yet, again, average rain amounts are mainly light. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High



Forecast rainfall through Saturday from the National Weather Service. The heaviest rain is expected to focus southwest of Washington.

A look ahead

The cold front passing Saturday is likely to take its time on clearing out the humid air. With highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s, a few pop-up showers and thundershowers are still possible, but mostly focus east and southeast of Washington. By evening, the relief of drier air will be noticeable as winds swoop in from the northwest. Lows range through the 50s overnight. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is just about perfect but for the fairly brisk winds from the north and northwest. Skies should be mainly sunny, with humidity on the low side, and highs in the low to mid-70s. Winds let up at night and temperatures really drop off. Lows reach the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine remains abundant on Monday for a very atypical start to June. Highs are only in the upper 60s to low 70s and humidity is quite low. But for those out to get some exercise, you can’t ask for much better. Confidence: Medium-High

