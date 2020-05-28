

Temperatures were near and above 80 this afternoon, which isn’t too abnormal for the time of year. But when you add in the gross humidity, with dew points near and past 70, it might be a bit much to stomach. We’re simmering in the soup through Friday as a cold front slowly approaches the area. It’s likely to fire up some showers and storms at times as it moseys on through.

Through Tonight: There’s a minimal chance of a shower or storm through evening, generally ending near or after sunset. Any storm that develops could be strong. Overnight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few more isolated showers may pop up after midnight and closer to sunrise. Lows will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. Humidity will remain uncomfortable.

Tomorrow (Friday): Expect a mix of sun and bubbling clouds. Highs should reach the mid- and upper-80s but perhaps a bit lower if clouds are extra thick and rain is plentiful. With dew points around 70, it’s going to feel like pure summer. Take it easy and keep hydrated, as we’re not used to this stuff yet. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high at 6.71 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate, and weed pollen is low.

Friday severe? The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight risk of severe weather Friday. This is a 2 out of 5 on their risk scale. For now it’s hard to pinpoint the exact location, but it does seem west is favored over east locally. With that in mind, there’s a good chance everyone sees some stormy weather, and any shower or storm can drop heavy rain in addition to other threats.



There's a slight risk for severe storms in parts of the region Friday. (National Weather Service)

CWG severe weather expert Jeff Halverson says it’s a “cold front with good timing, decent instability, good moisture and modest shear.” While he notes the “big threats are wind, hail and intense downpours … models are iffy on coverage.” When it comes to timing, the main threat is from later in the afternoon into the evening.

Details will probably change, so keep apprised.

